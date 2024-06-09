Bryce Harper busts out Euro-style celebration after long home run in London Series

Bryce Harper is under new lights, and he sure is taking in the moment.

The two-time MVP is the star of the Philadelphia Phillies, who boast the best record in baseball at 44-19.

The Phillies are taking on their NL East rival New York Mets at London Stadium in the London Series, which kicked off in 2019 with the infamous Yankees-Red Sox rivalry.

In the fourth inning, Harper went up against Sean Manaea and blasted a solo homer to tie the game at 1.

After crossing home, Harper headed toward his third-base dugout and pulled off the ultimate soccer goal celebration by sliding on his knees and letting out a scream.

It must’ve gotten the Phillies going, as they wound up scoring six runs in the inning.

The Mets entered the game at 27-35, 16.5 games behind the Phillies, who have made two-straight National League Championship Series.

After losing to the Houston Astros in 2022 in the Fall Classic, and then dropping to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS last year, many were left wondering if the Phillies’ World Series window had shut almost as quickly as it had opened.

However, this team might be the best the Phillies have ever seen.

The rotation is stacked, with Ranger Suarez’s MLB-leading 1.81 ERA. In fact, Phillies starters entered Saturday with a combined 2.64 ERA, the lowest in the majors. The rest of the rotation is rounded up by Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Taijuan Walker, Christopher Sanchez and Spencer Turnbull.

Their record comes while Trea Turner hasn’t played since May 3. Up to that point, he had been hitting .343.

Entering the day, Harper was hitting .268 with an .890 OPS.

