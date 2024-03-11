Bryce Huff set to make NFL history with 3-year deal to join Eagles: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Bryce Huff’s breakout 2023 season with the New York Jets paid off in a big way for the undrafted edge rusher.

Huff is reportedly joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year deal worth $51.1 million when the new league year begins on March 13, ESPN reports.

That deal makes Huff the highest-paid non-quarterback undrafted free agent in NFL history, and he’s well deserved of his payday after what transpired on a loaded Jets defensive line last season.

Huff’s deal with the Eagles is also interesting for GM Howie Roseman’s potential trades with Josh Sweat and Haasan Reddick, who have drawn interest recently. With Huff in place, it’s more likely now that one of those veteran edge rushers will be on the move this offseason.

Huff was an undrafted free agent coming out of Memphis in 2020, and the Jets helped him develop into one of the league’s most effective pass rushers last season.

Huff totaled 10 sacks and 29 tackles in 17 games, while collecting 21 quarterback hits as well. And he wasn’t even a starter for the Jets, as he came off the sideline in clear pass-rush situations for head coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

“The memories I made in MetLife and in the city of New York will be cherished forever,” Huff said in an X post. “The constant words of encouragement from fans from the day I signed as an undrafted free agent to my last snap as a Jet kept me going through the good and bad times.”

He had just 312 pass rush attempts last season, and his 68 pressures recorded a league-leading 21.8% pressure percentage, per Next Gen Stats.

This production came after Huff totaled 7.5 sacks in his first three seasons. Now, after tallying a career-high 480 defensive snaps last season, Huff joins the Eagles, where he hopes to be an every-down player.

That’s what he said would factor into his free agent decision, so we’ll see if that’s what the Eagles intend for him in 2024.

Huff’s signing news came before the big splash for Roseman, as former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is joining the team on a three-year deal to play for his old rival.

These moves, and perhaps more to come in Philly, prove the Eagles see their championship window as wide open heading into 2024 and beyond.

