Bryson DeChambeau goes in depth on move to LIV, how it ‘absolutely’ revitalized him

CARROLLTON, TX. – When Bryson DeChambeau made the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, he knew it was going to be, and remain, a controversial move. However – even for more reasons than the dollar sign – it was a no-brainer.

The 30-year-old joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022, but thanks to his YouTube channel, he may actually be the only one who has given himself an even better legacy since the jump.

But it seems like his channel might not even have been a thing, had he never joined LIV.

DeChambeau says that the move to the 54-hole format “absolutely” revitalized his love for the game and his career, as he was able to come up with more plans to grow the game.

“It just took it into a place where, sometimes, taking things down to baseline can really allow things to flourish. It’s like trimming trees and giving it more of an opportunity to grow,” DeChambeau told Fox News Digital at Maridoe Golf Club, the site of LIV Golf’s Team Championship, on Thursday.

“For me, it was definitely a viewpoint of, ‘OK, I got this new opportunity,’ there are so many new verticals from this, talking about business, being an owner of the team is a huge aspect for me to be able to grow the game, grow the business, grow the individuals around us. So there was so much opportunity that it was just about repositioning and going ‘OK, what is now my job? What is my goal?’ [I’m] here to play great golf, here to win major championships, but now I’ve got another job to do, which is to grow the business now. It’s taken a few years, but we’re starting to gain some good momentum now, and it’s in a good direction. Things take time, but patience is a virtue, it truly is.”

DeChambeau is one of the few players to head to LIV and still perform well on the grandest stages – major championships. Since joining, DeChambeau won this past U.S. Open, finished second in the PGA Championship and owns three other top-eight finishes, including a T6 at Augusta earlier this year.

But on the contrary, in his last eight majors, Dustin Johnson has three missed cuts, a T31, T43, T48, and T55 – his best finish is T10 at last year’s U.S. Open. Jon Rahm, meanwhile, went T45, missed cut, withdraw and T7 at this year’s majors. And even though Brooks Koepka won last year’s PGA Championship, his best finish this year in a major was T26.

DeChambeu, though, ignores buyers’ remorse. Instead, simply, “It’s golf.” But he also says that, in some cases, “priorities have changed.”

“It’s not easy. There’s plenty of people that have won a major championship, and then just done nothing and right on the coattails of a major championship, right? There’s plenty of people that have won a bunch of majors, or they’re in a different stage of their life, or they want to do more things with their family, or their priorities have changed,” says DeChambeau.

“I wouldn’t look at it as a binary thing, I would look at it more as a vision-driven individual, like, somebody’s vision has changed, their wants and needs have changed, it’s very fluid,” he added.

“And for me, my focus was I want to win a major championship. I want to prove to everybody I can do it again, I know I can do it, and now, my goal is to win multiple and to win a career grand slam. So my vision is still there – I’m not going to speak for Brooks, but from when I’ve talked to him, he still wants to win every major possible. Dustin, he still wants to, as well. He’s in a different place in his life, but he definitely still wants to win. Jon, same place. There’s just a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes.”

And as PGA and LIV continue to work out the kinks, DeChambeau says the two sides “have” to work it out.

“For the good of the game, it does have to be resolved. One hundred percent. I’m an advocate for that, and I want to be a willing participant in bringing this back together,” he says.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.