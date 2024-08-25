Bryson DeChambeau says he thinks about thrilling US Open victory ‘every day’

CARROLLTON, Texas – Bryson DeChambeau’s up-and-down from the bunker on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2 will be played on highlight reels forever.

The 30-year-old became a two-time U.S. Open champion when he parred his 72nd hole Father’s Day weekend, thanks to a shot from the trap golfers only dream of.

No one can blame DeChambeau for talking about it and constantly reliving it. He says he does so “every day.”

But it wasn’t just the bunker shot that he reflects on.

“The bunker shot is amazing, but there’s a couple shots I hit during the course of that week. The back of No. 8, I hit it over the green twice, and I get up-and-down twice. I win the tournament because of that,” DeChambeau told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

“If I don’t get that up-and-down, I may not win the tournament. It’s actually the culmination of the whole week and how things progressed that led to it being such a memorable week.”

DeChambeau had a little bit of help. Rory McIlroy missed six feet in putts in his final three holes to come up short, and his major drought extended to over 10 years.

McIlroy was, at one point, maybe the loudest PGA golfer against LIV.

“You never want to lose a championship that way. You want to see someone make a putt and do something crazy and cool. But I can tell you, there was a battle between us. It was definitely LIV vs. PGA for sure,” DeCheambeau said.

“People can take that in whatever way they want to, but, from my perspective, it’s a good, competitive battle that brings eyeballs to the game.

“It was one of the most viewed major championships in a long time, and I thank Rory for that. I think everybody, the USGA, how that all came together on the 18th at Pinehurst, couldn’t have been a better finishing.”

