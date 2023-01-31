Bubba Watson jokes he’ll sit wherever Scottie Scheffler wants at Masters’ Champions Dinner: ‘I’ll sit outside’

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson will be in attendance at the annual Champions Dinner ahead of the first major of the year, and he’s just happy to have a seat at the table.

Even if it’s outside.

Watson, a 12-time PGA Tour winner who made the jump to LIV Golf last year, was asked during a press conference for the Saudi International on Monday about Scottie Scheffler’s remarks from earlier this month when he joked that he would have Watson at “a separate table for him in the corner by himself.”

RORY MCILROY DEFENDS PATRICK REED SNUB, SAYS THERE’S NO NEED TO ‘ACKNOWLEDGE HIM’ AFTER CHRISTMAS EVE SUBPOENA

Scheffler, the reigning champ who gets tasked with coming up with the menu for the next tournament, obviously pointed out that he was joking – a friendly jab Watson returned.

“Hey, as long as I’m in the Champions Dinner, I’m fine. I’ll sit wherever he tells me. It’s fine,” Watson said.

“As long as I’m allowed back, I’ll sit wherever he wants me to. I’ll sit outside and just stare in the window.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson said in September that he was “hoping and praying” that the Masters would allow LIV golfers to participate at Augusta National and just a few months later, those prayers were answered.

“I let the powers that be make the decisions. But yes, I was very thankful that we get to go back to the Masters,” he said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Including Watson, 16 players from the LIV circuit will be at the Masters in April and tensions will no doubt be high.