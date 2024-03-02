Buccaneers star Mike Evans plans to test free agency for first time: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

NFL star wide receiver Mike Evans has spent his entire professional football career in one place. But, the 30-year-old’s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appears to be in doubt.

Although Evans has consistently expressed his desire to stay in Tampa, he will likely explore his options on the free agent market, according to a report from The Athletic. Evans is scheduled to enter free agency later this month at the start of the NFL’s new league year.

Evans and his representatives were believed to be working towards a contract extension, but talks with the Buccaneers have reportedly stalled. So, Evans will now listen to other teams before deciding where he will play in 2024.

Evans is coming off another strong season. He finished the 2023 campaign with 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He has never finished any of his ten NFL seasons with less than 1,000 receiving yards.

Evans’ strong play carried over into the 2023 postseason. He had a combined 195 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ two playoff games.

Evans’ consistency, along with his intangible skills, will likely appeal to multiple NFL teams if he does end up on the open market.

He agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Bucs back in 2018.

Evans has 11,680 career receiving yards. He has been named to five Pro Bowls in his decade-long run with the Bucs. He is also a two-time Second-team All-Pro receiver.

Michael Pittman Jr., Marquise Brown, and Calvin Ridley also headline the expected wide receiver free agent class.

