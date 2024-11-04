Bucks’ Bobby Portis reveals home was burglarized during game vs Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis revealed that his home was burglarized during Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Portis, 29, asked for help on his social media accounts after posting surveillance video of his front door, hoping that someone may have information about the thieves.

“This is a place I’ve considered home,” Portis said in the post. “While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions.”

According to ESPN, Portis believes this was a targeted robbery due to the nature of it occurring right at the start of the Bucks’ game on Saturday.

Portis has since filed a police report, though it was not mentioned what exactly was stolen from his home.

Portis started his fifth year in Milwaukee in 2024, helping the team to an NBA title back in 2021.

Usually coming off the bench, Portis has provided solid scoring and rebounding for the Bucks since joining them for the 2020-21 campaign after a year in New York with the Knicks.

Portis is averaging 11 points and 7.7 rebounds in six games for Milwaukee this year, as he is looking to build on his 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 24.5 minutes per game in 2023.

Portis was the 22nd overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls after playing at Arkansas.

He spent three and a half seasons in Chicago before being moved to the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 campaign.

Portis has finished in third each of the last two seasons in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

