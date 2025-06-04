Bucks’ Damian Lillard issues playful response to teammate Kyle Kuzma’s boxing challenge

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Damian Lillard is mostly known for his accomplishments on the basketball court, the nine-time NBA All-Star is also an avid fan of combat sports.

Kyle Kuzma, who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in February, was apparently aware of his teammate Lillard’s passion for boxing and decided to challenge him to a bout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In a social media post, Kuzma initially joked that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would face consequences if he departed Milwaukee at some point this offseason.

Speculation has swirled that the two-time NBA MVP could explore his options this offseason in pursuit of playing with a team that’s better positioned for a deep playoff run.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO NEXT TEAM ODDS: WHERE WILL ‘GREEK FREAK’ PLAY NEXT SEASON?

“Me to @giannis_an34 if you leave next year,” Kuzma wrote in an Instagram Stories post over a video of him in a sparring session.

Kuzma followed up that post by suggesting Lillard could be “next” teammate to draw his wrath. “Ding ding,” Kuzma captioned another video of him wearing boxing gloves.

Lillard caught wind of Kuzma’s challenge and responded in kind.

“When I’m healthy… I’m stopping you in the 5th… Long torso = BHop vs. De La Hoya,” Lillard wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

Lillard’s response was a reference to Bernard Hopkins’ famous 2004 bout against Oscar De La Hoya. Hopkins was defending his middleweight title when he knocked out De La Hoya. The fight is largely remembered for it being the first time in De La Hoya’s career he lost a bout via knockout.

The Bucks list Lillard as 6′ 2″ and 195 lbs. Meanwhile, Kuzma is listed at 6′ 9″ and 221 lbs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De La Hoya was noticeably smaller than Hopkins when they were in the ring. De La Hoya, who is often referred to as “The Golden Boy,” attempted to win a belt in a weight class that was heavier than he normally competed in.

Lillard recently underwent surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury in April during the Bucks playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Shortly before the ACL injury, the star point guard had worked his way back from a deep vein thrombosis issue in his right leg. Lillard was sidelined for the Bucks’ final 14 games of the 2024-25 regular-season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.