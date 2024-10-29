Bucks’ Doc Rivers calls Trump’s MSG rally ‘atrocious’

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers ripped former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York as “atrocious” on Monday.

Rivers was across the river in Brooklyn coaching the Bucks to a 115-20 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. As the Bucks regrouped for their game against the Boston Celtics, Rivers spoke about Trump’s rally.

“If you saw Madison Square Garden, I mean come on. … like, right?” Rivers said, via Sports Illustrated “So, to me it’s so important to vote. I’m gonna keep it as close to that as possible. But gosh. When I tell people, if the guy was so great, why did 80 million people vote against him the last time he ran.

“I don’t know. I don’t get it. But we gotta do something about — that was atrocious what we saw. If you’re a Black man or woman, Brown, Latino or Puerto Rican or — they hit everybody. And it was awful.”

Rivers’ comments came after he appeared in an ad supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. In the ad, he was calling plays for second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The remarks also came days after San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ripped Trump in a lengthy rant at a pregame press conference.

“Now, the danger follows the delusion and our kids and grandkids are gonna have to live with what this guy puts out there,” Popovich said in part.

“I’m just hoping people who are already sold on him for whatever reason, I can’t figure it out… The ones that stay home and don’t vote are the ones that worry me because we need everybody to vote. I hope that they won’t stay home, that they’ll understand that this guy is a scam artist. He’s great at it. I’ll give him credit for that. He’s the best ever, but he makes you want to puke.”

