Bucks’ Doc Rivers on what Democrats need to change moving forward

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers spoke up about what Democrats need to do in order to take back the White House after President Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Rivers, who is a staunch opponent of Trump going back to the president’s first term in office, said Democrats need to make a change and try to get everyone on the same side of issues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Well, the first thing we have to point towards is getting out of our comfort zone and thinking if we keep doing the same thing we are going to get different results,” Rivers told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on her podcast. “That doesn’t happen, there needs to be change from the Democratic side. I don’t know what that change is, but I know the norm has not worked. The norm worked on the popular vote, but there are states that haven’t voted on the Democratic side in 50 years.

“We are a party of being [inclusive], everybody is included, right? But I remember Cory Booker, we are at a function, and I ask him why can’t the Democrats all agree on something, because the Republicans do that well. You have to look at some of the things they do well. One of the things they do is they fall in line. They don’t care. If you listen to some of the things these guys said about Trump and then when you hear them speak now, all they do is praise, they are falling in line. But he said something interesting. He said we have so many groups on our side, we don’t just have the White male. We have everybody, and to get everybody to agree on one thing is very difficult, but we’re going to have to start doing that if we want change.”

Rivers said one of the things Democrats need to get away from is the “Trump won because” debate. He made an analogy to how he would go about coaching a game if the team was coming off a loss.

ANTONIO BROWN TAKES SWIPE AT MEDIA AS HE FACES ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE IN FLORIDA

“I think we need to take the ‘because’ out, and I am serious. Trump won and start there, not ‘because.’ Trump won and what do we have to do differently? You have to take ownership of things. We do it in sports all the time,” he told Wallace.

“Yeah, I come in after a game we lost ‘because.’ But then I say we lost, but we have to do these things differently if we want to win. We can’t just say we lost because ‘they just made a lot of shots.’ Then we have to force them to miss more shots, we have to do something different. It is so strange we are blaming the people who voted for Trump for why he won. It makes no sense to me. It’d backwards.”

Rivers said the bottom line was the Democrats didn’t get enough people to actually go out and vote.

“We didn’t get enough people out to vote,” he said. “That is one thing. We have to figure out, first start with ourselves, how can we ignite ourselves, our side to vote more, because we have more people to vote. We have to make them excited, we have to connect to them. We’re not connecting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We complain about Black men. You know, the majority of Black men did vote for Kamala, as it turns out. It is just that it wasn’t a big majority. It wasn’t enough people. Why is that? There is a feel of hopelessness in our community. I think a lot of Black men are saying now it does not matter, either side, we are not being helped, we are still being incarcerated. We still are struggling. So there has got to be an answer. And we have to figure out how we can answer that question if we are looking at that part of it for sure.”

Fox News’ Connor McGahan contributed to this report.