Bucks’ Patrick Beverley hurls basketball at fans behind the bench during Game 6 loss to Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley is catching heat online after he was seen violently throwing a basketball at fans during the team’s Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

The incident happened late in the fourth quarter with Bucks trailing the Pacers, 114-94.

Beverley was sitting on the bench when he stood up and launched a basketball at a female Pacers fan sitting behind the team’s bench, hitting the fan directly in the head.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He appeared to motion to have the ball back, and when it was returned, he again threw the ball at another fan, who was able to deflect it.

Coaches and other players stepped in, in an attempt to defuse the situation, but Beverley appeared to continue to exchange words with the fans sitting behind him.

2024 NBA PLAYOFF BRACKET: UPDATED SCHEDULE, SCORES, STANDINGS

When asked about the incident during his postgame remarks, Beverley dismissed the situation saying, “Nah, don’t worry about that. Nothing.”

He also responded on social media.

“Not Fair at all,” he said in a post on X. “Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear whether Beverley will face any discipline from the league.

The Bucks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs after losing 120-98 to the Pacers in Game 6. They suffered a first-round exit for the second season in row, this time without two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who never returned to action after straining his left calf on April 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.