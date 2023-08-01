Bucs being ‘under the radar’ without Tom Brady ‘is going to be good for us,’ defensive lineman says

Tom Brady will not be on the field for the first week of the NFL season in over two decades, and it appears to be a breath of fresh air for at least one former teammate.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Anthony Nelson, who was with the Brady-led team in 2021 when they won the Super Bowl, expressed some appreciation Monday for the lack of noise around the squad going into the 2023 season.

Nelson said on WDAE radio liked the lack of “buzz” around the team. The lack of frenzied expectations for the team may provide some clarity.

“I kind of like that,” he added, via JoeBucsFan. “It was amazing playing with Tom but with that comes a bunch of buzz. I think just being under the radar is going to be good for us. … Inside the building, it feels the same [without Brady], a lot of guys like ready to go to work.

“We still got the same culture. [Todd] Bowles has made sure of that and he’s done a really good job of that so far. It’s been mostly outside the building that’s been the difference.”

Even with the lack of attention around the Buccaneers, the team still needs to determine a successor to Brady.

Baker Mayfield comes into training camp as the clubhouse leader, but he will have to fend off Kyle Trask and John Wolford.

As for Nelson, he’s entering his fifth season. He had a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2022 to go along with 46 total tackles and three forced fumbles.