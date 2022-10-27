Bucs’ Byron Leftwich on Tampa Bay’s offensive woes: You’re ‘not beating a soul’ scoring three points

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive woes were on full display in their shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

And, after scoring just three points, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich knows something has to change.

The Bucs have lost four of their last five games, with Sunday’s loss marking the sixth time this season Tampa Bay has scored fewer than 21 points.

Ahead of their Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, Leftwich admitted that something would need to change.

TOM BRADY SUMS UP BUCS’ BRUTAL SEASON THROUGH SEVEN GAMES: ‘NO ONE FEELS GOOD ABOUT WHERE WE’RE AT’

“I don’t know what fans will see – hopefully they see more points. That’s all they care about, right? People want to see points on the board, people want to see what we’ve been used to, what we’ve done since we’ve been here,” Leftwich said Tuesday, via the team’s official transcript.

“You’re not beating [anybody] in this league scoring three points, right? Let’s just be honest, you’re not beating a soul — not a team in this league — scoring three points.”

Tom Brady was 32 of 49 passing for 290 yards. He had a sure touchdown pass to Mike Evans early in the game, but the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver dropped the pass, and the Bucs seemingly never recovered after that.

“We know we’ve got to be better as an offense, as a whole. When you’re scoring three points, and you are who we are, it’s collectively — it’s everywhere across the board. We’ve got to coach it better, we’ve got to play it better, we’ve got to have awareness in situation football — all those things that really matter that we’ve been so good at in the past,” Leftwich added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We’ve got to get back to what we’ve done in the past. You can’t execute [at] a high level unless you’re playing with a certain type of awareness, a certain type of focus and understanding of what that down is going to bring to you. We’ve got to be better across the board.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bucs are tied for 25th in the league in scoring at just 17.7 points per game.

Brady will face off against Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson for just the second time in his career. In 2019, Jackson led the Ravens to a 37-20 victory over the Brady-led New England Patriots.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.