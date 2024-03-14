Bucs GM points out added benefit of Baker Mayfield’s new contract: ‘No state taxes’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their guy.

Baker Mayfield signed a new deal with the Bucs on Wednesday that will keep the quarterback in Tampa Bay for the next three years. According to the Associated Press, the deal is reportedly worth up to $115 million.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mayfield was asked about the price tag and if he felt he “left some money on the table” for the Buccaneers to build and lock in their roster. Kirk Cousins’ $180 million with the Atlanta Falcons was mentioned as a comparison.

“For me, I said it immediately after our Detroit game, following the loss: To build a winning team and to have a lot of the key pieces that we needed back to continue this run and improve it, some sacrifices have to be made,” Mayfield responded.

“Now, listen, this is life-changing money, and I’m not going to act otherwise. It’s something that I’ve worked extremely hard for over the years and many years of football. I’m grateful for it. There’s nothing to be ashamed about. There’s nothing to say, ‘Oh, well he got more.’ It’s not that mentality. Knowing that we have a chance to bring back some key pieces and make a further run in the playoffs, that’s important to me. I’m a winner at heart, I hate losing, so knowing that we get a lot of guys back, and we can continue to build this for years to come, is a special thing.”

But general manager Jason Licht jumped in to point out an added benefit of Mayfield’s deal that Cousins won’t have in Atlanta.

“No state taxes. I use that one a lot,” Licht said.

Mayfield agreed, “That’s a good point.”

The deal follows Mayfield’s first season with the Bucs, which marked his fourth team in the last three seasons. Following future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, Mayfield led the Bucs to their third consecutive NFC South title while recording a career-best 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“From the very beginning, the organization made me comfortable in saying, ‘Be the best version of yourself.’ As a quarterback, somebody that you always have eyes on you, there’s no other words that can make you feel more welcomed than that,” he added Wednesday.

“Trusting in yourself and believing in yourself and having that confidence and trusting in God that you have everything you’re capable of, and you have it all right there available for you, so just go do that and be the best version of yourself. For me, this was a good place that has already shown me that I can do that.”

The Bucs also retained star receiver Mike Evans on a two-year, $52 million deal and veteran linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year, $10 million deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

