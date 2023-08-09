Bucs list both Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask as starting QB as team tries to find Tom Brady’s replacement

It’s safe to say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have no idea who will succeed Tom Brady.

In their first unofficial depth chart for training camp, the Bucs did not have a set starting quarterback.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the starting quarterback is listed as Baker Mayfield “OR” Kyle Trask.

Trask, a second-rounder out of Florida in 2021, backed up Brady each of the last two seasons. When Brady announced his retirement “for good” last February, it seemed Trask would have a shot at becoming the starter.

However, Tampa Bay signed the 2018 first overall pick Mayfield in March to a one-year deal, officially opening a competition.

Trask has just nine career passing attempts, all of which came in Week 18 last season. Mayfield spent last year starting a combined 10 games for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams and hasn’t quite lived up to his draft stock.

In 69 career starts (72 games) with the Cleveland Browns, Panthers and Rams, Mayfield is 31-38 with a 61.4 completion percentage, 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions.