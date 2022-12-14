Bucs’ Tom Brady laughs off signing intercepted ball for 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw: ‘It was s— for me’

Tom Brady skipped out on a shower to get out of Levi Stadium after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, but the veteran signal caller still made time to sign a ball intercepted by linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw approached Brady on the field after the game asking him to sign the ball, adding, “I just want you to know that you’re the greatest ever.”

Brady gracefully signed the ball but revealed during the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Tuesday exactly how he felt about it.

“It was s— for me, to be honest. It was complete s—,” Brady said with a laugh, before admitting that it was “great play” by the fourth-year linebacker.

“I’m happy he’s got the ball,” Brady continued. “I wish I didn’t throw it, but I’m trying to be a good sport. Because a lot of times I’m not a good sport. I can be a pretty bad sport. In the moment when they get me in the right frame of mind, I’m actually a good sport.”

With the Bucs trailing 35-0 halfway through the third quarter, Greenlaw intercepted Brady’s pass on the 30-yard line.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that he saw Greenlaw ask for Brady’s autograph on the highlights and knew Greenlaw was asking from a good place.

“I thought it was pretty funny. It was real cool of Tom to do that for him,” he told reporters on Monday. “I think a lot of guys could mean that in not the coolest way, but I know Dre too well and he was a giddy fan at that time. He watched Tom all week and really got to see why Tom is as good as everyone says he is and that was the ultimate respect and I know he was really excited to get that ball from him.”

Greenlaw expressed his gratitude after the game.

“That’s big-time. I appreciate him. He’s the greatest. He’s the GOAT, so I appreciate that.”