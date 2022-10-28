Bucs’ Tom Brady sets odd all-time NFL record vs Ravens

When you play as long as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, some records that he’ll eventually take to Canton won’t be the best to boast about.

One of those all-time feats came on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, as Brady became the most sacked quarterback in NFL history, passing Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger with his 555th takedown.

Brady was already sacked 10 times in seven games heading into this contest, and the Ravens added two more in the first half on one drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was defensive end Justin Houston who collected both the all-time tying sack and the 555th that surpassed Roethlisberger.

The record-breaking one was a coverage sack, as Brady was looking to find wide receiver Mike Evans down the right sideline to get some points before the half ended, but there was great coverage that allowed Houston to roll in and sack Brady.

Brady hasn’t always been the most mobile quarterback to avoid pressure from defenders, and even more so in Year 23 in the NFL. That’s why he leads the league in release time once the ball is snapped. Brady likes to get the ball out and let his playmakers do their jobs.

TOM BRADY VOWS HE WON’T RETIRE FROM BUCS MIDSEASON: ‘I MADE A COMMITMENT TO THIS TEAM’

But, when a play needs to develop, Brady’s offensive line needs to hold up. Sometimes, like Houston’s sack, the coverage is just too good and Brady can’t make much happen with his legs.

The most Brady has ever been sacked in his career was 41 times in just his sophomore season with the New England Patriots in 2001. Last season, though, the Buccaneers’ line was one of the best in the business, only having been sacked 22 times.

TOM BRADY ATTENDING ROBERT KRAFT’S WEDDING HURT THE BUCS, CREATED ‘DISTRACTIONS,’ SUPER BOWL MVP SAYS

While Brady will have that mark in the record books, Brady is also the winningest quarterback in NFL history, both regular season and postseason, and has the most passing yards, completions and touchdowns by a quarterback in league history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So the good certainly outweighs the bad. But, as the Bucs has begun the season slow with a 3-4 record heading into Thursday night, Brady collects an all-time record you won’t hear him mention at his Hall of Fame speech.