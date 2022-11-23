Budweiser seeking $47M from FIFA after last-minute alcohol ban: report

Qatar reversed its decision to allow the purchase of beer at the World Cup at the last minute.

Budweiser has been a major beer sponsor for the tournament since 1986 and has spent tens of millions of dollars for the exclusive rights to sell its products at the tournament.

But since it will generate nothing at the tournament that runs through mid-December, Budweiser is reportedly seeking around $47 million from FIFA following the last-minute change.

The Daily Mail reports that Anheuser-Busch has a $75 million deal with FIFA to be the official beer supplier of this year’s tournament, and the deal for 2026 held in North America is worth $112 million.

Fans will still be able to purchase alcoholic beer at the FIFA Fan Festival, and those with luxury access are expected to retain access to champagne, wine and liquor.

Qatar only allows alcohol in hotel restaurants and bars that have licenses.

With a supply of beer it cannot sell, Budweiser says the World Cup winner will get it all.

“New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?” Budweiser tweeted Saturday.

The shocking decision from FIFA and Qatari officials to ban alcohol sales stunned fans who were set for a long month in the Persian Gulf country. FIFA President Gianni Infantino downplayed the move.

“If this is the biggest problem we have, I’ll sign that [agreement],” Infantino said, adding that fans “will live” without beer.

However, it seems like FIFA will have big problems of its own.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.