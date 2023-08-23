Bulls’ Lonzo Ball rips Stephen A. Smith for bad injury report: ‘Who are your sources, bro?’

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is here to clear up a “sad” injury report about him that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith discussed on “First Take” Tuesday.

Ball, who missed the entire 2022-23 campaign, will also be missing the 2023-24 season after having a cartilage transplant on his left knee in March. Smith said on his show that he’s heard from sources “it’s even hard for [Ball] to get up from the sitting position.”

“I’m really, really sad for him.”

Well, Ball took to social media to end that rumor, as he was seen not just sitting down and getting up, but performing “pistol squats” using only his left leg.

“Who are your sources, bro?” Ball questions Smith to start his video. “Please tell me who your sources are. Come on, man, you gotta stop yapping, and I actually like you, man! And I don’t even know you like that – I’m coming back, man, come on!”

Ball also captured the video “@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach.”

Smith answered Ball, where he was happy to head to the actual source next time.

“Happy to do so, Lonzo,” Smith said. “Nice to know you’d finally like me to reach out. Not a problem. You know how to reach me, too. I’m here.”

Ball’s injury has derailed his career, as he previously signed a four-year, $80 million deal with the Bulls prior to the 2021-22 season to be a constant in their starting five.

Since signing that deal, though, Ball has only been able to suit up for 35 games.

Ball’s court vision at point guard, as well as an improved jumper since entering the league to go along with natural agility to get to the rim, made him someone the Bulls wanted to pursue when they executed a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire him.

The first injury with the Bulls was on Jan. 20, 2022, when he suffered a meniscus tear that required surgery to repair. During the rehab process, Ball kept experiencing pain, which led to missing the remainder of that season.

He hasn’t been able to get back on the court since.

Before his injury, Ball was enjoying some of the best numbers of his career, shooting a career-high 42.3% from the field – the same percentage from three-point territory as well – with 13 points averaged per game as well as 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.