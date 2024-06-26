Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese rematch draws attendance numbers not seen in over two decades

Caitlin Clark may not think she has a rivalry with Angel Reese, but just about everyone disagrees.

Last Friday, two nights before Reese and Clark were set to match up for the third time in their WNBA careers, Clark poured cold water on their “rivalry,” saying the only people who think there is one is “all of you.”

Sunday marked the fourth time the two have shared the floor in the last three months, beginning with the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament. The two WNBA rookies stole national headlines last year after Reese taunted Clark with a “you can’t see me” celebration and pointed at her ring finger in the closing seconds of LSU’s title victory over Iowa.

Since then, whether it’s a real rivalry or not, the two have been must-watch, and Sunday was no different.

The Sky’s 88-87 win averaged 2.3 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-watched WNBA game since 2001.

Clark continues to break records both in attendance and on television. Aside from being the star of the three most-viewed women’s college basketball games ever from this past March Madness tournament, her WNBA debut had been the most-watched league game since 2001, up until the Sky and Fever met back on June 16. Now, there’s a new game on top.

The Sky climbed back from a 15-point deficit against the Fever for a thrilling finish on Sunday evening.

Reese put together her eighth consecutive double-double and led the charge for the Sky to get back into the game. Reese finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds as the Sky picked up their first win against the Fever this season and their sixth overall.

“I’m a dog,” Reese told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game. “You can’t teach that. I’m going to go out and do whatever it takes to win every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So, being able to continue to the energy even if we’re down, even if we’re up, that’s what I do.”

Chennedy Carter made only her third start for the Sky this season and contributed big numbers as well. She had 23 points with five rebounds in the win. Reese’s fellow rookie teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Clark had 17 points, 13 assists and four steals, as the Fever’s four-game winning streak was snapped and they fell to 7-11.

Her 13 assists came through the first three quarters of the game. She didn’t have any assists in the fourth quarter but managed to set a Fever franchise record for most assists in a single game. It was the Sky’s first win over Indy this year.

Ahead of the game, Clark said it was “just a game of basketball.”

“That’s what it is. If it’s going to help move the game forward, then absolutely. That’s amazing. That’s what it should be. People can talk about it.”

It is definitely moving the game forward.

