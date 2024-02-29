Caitlin Clark announces decision to enter 2024 WNBA Draft

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday she will enter the 2024 WNBA Draft when her collegiate basketball career comes to an end.

Clark is one of the most prolific women’s basketball players of all time. She recently set the all-time scoring mark in NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball with her eyes on Pete Maravich’s record. She set the major women’s collegiate scoring record on Wednesday night against Minnesota.

She now has 3,650 career points with one more game in the regular season left to go along with the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

While she maintained she still has business to take care of, Clark said she was “excited” to be entering the draft.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa – my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids,” she said in a statement.

“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

Iowa was on the cusp of winning a national championship last season but ran into LSU.

It was up in the air over whether she would immediately turn pro or opt-in for an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 coronavirus and the potential to earn a great deal of money through name, image and likeness.

But she squashed any notion of that with her announcement.

Clark and the No. 6 Iowa team will host No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday on Senior Day. The Big Ten Tournament begins March 6 with the Women’s Basketball Tournament soon after.

