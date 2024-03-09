Caitlin Clark another breaks NCAA record, one she previously shared with Steph Curry

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Caitlin Clark isn’t done breaking NCAA records in her final season for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark, the all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball, shattered the single-season three-pointers-made record she previously held with Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry.

Clark, Curry, who played at Davidson, and former Liberty guard Darius McGhee all had 162 three-pointers made in a single season for a three-way tie.

But Clark went into Friday night’s contest against Penn State – the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament – needing just one to break the record. However, in uncharacteristic fashion for Clark, it didn’t come until the fourth quarter.

Clark may have led the Hawkeyes in points with 24 on the night, but it was a poor shooting performance for her. She was only 5-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Those two threes, though, are record makers as she enters Saturday’s Big Ten semifinal against Michigan. Clark will also have the NCAA Tournament to continue pulling away from Curry and McGhee.

“I couldn’t imagine what it’s like now,” Curry told The Athletic about how much attention has been on Clark compared to when he was getting national coverage at Davidson in 2008. “Mine was before Twitter was really a thing. I didn’t get Instagram until I was a junior in college. So just the social media element makes it so much crazier.”

The Big Ten Tournament was sold out at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the first time in history, mostly thanks to people sprinting to see Clark. Over 109,000 fans bought tickets, according to Yahoo Sports.

Clark broke Pete Maravich’s 3,617 career points, a record he set over three seasons at LSU, on March 3. Clark scored 35 points against Ohio State to rewrite the history books.

She made her intentions known that she’s leaving Iowa to enter the WNBA Draft whenever her run with the Hawkeyes comes to an end. It could in the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday, as the format is single elimination.

However, Iowa will be in the NCAA Tournament one way or another. It just depends on their seeding at this point, which will come on March 17 during Selection Sunday.

