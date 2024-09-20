Caitlin Clark can break more records and commit a technical foul without a suspension in regular-season finale

Caitlin Clark has one more game to leave her mark on history and maybe even one of her opponents.

In the Indiana Fever’s last regular-season game against the Washington Mystics Thursday, Clark can break three more records.

With four more 3-pointers, she will tie the single-season franchise record set by Tamika Catchings in 2006. With five more, she’ll own the record.

It will take just one 3-pointer, or a pair of 2-point shots, for Clark to break the franchise’s single-season scoring record. With 761 points this year, she is two shy of teammate Kelsey Mitchell’s single-season record of 763 set last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It would take a huge night shooting, but Clark is even within striking distance of the WNBA’s single-season 3-point record. With 120, Clark would need eight more to surpass Diana Taurasi and tie Sabrina Ionescu’s single-season record of 128.

Clark will also have the benefit of playing a bit more loosely compared to her last few games.

CAITLIN CLARK TAKES SWINGS IN BATTING CAGE AT MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL GAME: ‘DINGER!’

Clark narrowly avoided a suspension for too many technical fouls in her rookie season. With six on the year, Clark was just one technical away from earning a one-game suspension, according to WNBA rules. But with just one game left, she is now at no risk of a suspension because her technical foul counter resets after the game, and she wouldn’t face a suspension in the playoffs.

Clark was dangerously close to a suspension after she picked up her sixth technical of the year against the Las Vegas Aces. In the opening minutes of a loss, she knocked Las Vegas guard Tiffany Hayes to the hardwood while defending, but a technical foul wasn’t called until she slammed her hands on one of the basket supports.

The stress of having that sixth technical haunted an otherwise historic night. Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assist record later in the game. Still, Clark criticized the referees for calling the foul on her record-breaking night in a postgame press conference.

“It stinks because I feel like half of my technicals this year, I got one for that inadvertent contact to the face in the Minnesota game and then two for hitting the stanchion of the basket,” Clark said. “One was a complete accident, and then the other two were just a little frustration with myself. So, I think I could have done a better job keeping my emotions in check, but at the same time, like, … really?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark then came dangerously close to getting that seventh technical foul called on her in the Fever’s 110-109 win to the Dallas Wings Sunday. During the game, Clark was walking up the floor after a turnover. She looked up at the replay and immediately started to mouth off to the referee. Kelsey Mitchell put her arm out to prevent Clark from heading over to the ref, while Aliyah Boston pulled Clark away and yelled, “No,” in her face to keep her from getting the technical foul.

Her teammates’ intervention prevailed, and Clark got through the game without being assessed a technical.

After the game, Clark boasted about avoiding the suspension.

“Well, I didn’t think they were going to give me a technical at any point tonight. I would have been really sad for people in Washington D.C.,” Clark said of her team’s next game. “I didn’t want to do that. I tried my best, but my teammates do a really good job of that.”

Clark is in the clear to commit a technical foul in tonight’s game without risk of suspension.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.