Caitlin Clark dazzles in first game from extended Olympic break

Caitlin Clark had no rust to shake off on Friday.

Since she was not selected to the Olympic team, the rookie phenom had nearly a month without competitive basketball — and she didn’t miss a beat as the WNBA’s regular season resumed.

Clark scored 29 points (one shy of her career high) while handing out 10 assists in her Indiana Fever’s 98-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

She knocked down half of her shots from the floor (8-for-16) and was 4-of-11 from three-point land. Clark also knocked nine of her 10 shots from the free throw line.

The Fever were up 17 at half, but the Mercury began the half on a 25-7 run to take a one-point lead. Indy then closed the third period on a 12-3 run of their own to lead by eight heading into the fourth.

Clark dropped eight points in the final quarter and dished out four assists to help the Fever shut the door.

After starting the season 3-9, the Fever have now won nine of their last 14 to improve to 12-15 on the season.

Clark, too, has picked it up quite nicely, posting eight double-doubles in her last 10 contests. In that span, she’s averaging 19.8 points and 11.7 assists per game.

Her last WNBA action was in last month’s All-Star Game, in which she received the most votes for the game. Clark was the only player to break 700,000 votes.

While in Paris, Dawn Staley said if the USA Basketball selection committee could revisit their roster picks, Clark very likely would have made it.

The women won yet another gold medal, while Clark was staying home. But, it seems like she’s all but a lock to be in Los Angeles four years from now for the 2028 Summer Games.

