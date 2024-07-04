Caitlin Clark discusses teaming up with Angel Reese for WNBA All-Star Game

For the first time in their careers, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be teammates.

The rookie phenoms were both named WNBA All-Stars Tuesday, meaning they will suit up together July 20.

Clark earned the most votes of any player in the league and was the only player to collect over 700,000 votes. Reese was fifth in votes.

The history between the two dates back to last year’s college national championship, and they’ve developed a must-watch rivalry.

Clark recently dismissed the suggestion there is a rivalry between the two. But make no mistake, the two playing through all their drama over the last 15 months is a story.

Clark knows it, too, but she says there are more important things to focus on.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been her teammate before, even with USA Basketball or anything like that,” Clark said Tuesday night. “I know people are going to be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn’t take away from everybody else. This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everybody on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise.

“I don’t want it to take away from any of that and just be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that’s not fair to them. And, obviously, this is something that’s really hard to accomplish. The best we can celebrate all of them will be great, and I’m just obviously going to soak in the experience because you never know if you’re ever going to be able to get back there. It’ll be fun for all of us, for sure.”

Clark is averaging 16 points and 7.1 assists per game, both tops among WNBA rookies, and she ranks third overall in the league in assists. Reese recently set the league’s record for most consecutive games with a double-double (10). Reese leads the WNBA with 11.8 rebounds per game and is one of just four players averaging a double-double this season.

It all started with the 2023 national championship, when Reese, then with LSU, hit Clark, an Iowa Hawkeye at the time, with a “you can’t see me” taunt and pointed at her ring finger.

Clark and Iowa got revenge during the last March Madness tournament, and Clark is 2-1 against Reese in their WNBA careers. Now, the two will share a locker room, a bench and, likely, the floor. Their last two matchups are the two-most watched WNBA games in over 20 years.

Clark and Reese were the only two rookies tabbed as All-Stars. They will face the United States Olympic team. Clark was left off the Olympic team, sparking spirited debate.

