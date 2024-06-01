Caitlin Clark gets win in first matchup against college rival Angel Reese as Fever edge Sky

Caitlin Clark picked up the first victory in her WNBA matchup against Angel Reese as the Indiana Fever topped the Chicago Sky, 71-70.

Each Fever player was in double figures in scoring for the game. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 18 points. She added two assists and two rebounds.

Clark made her first two 3-pointers to start the game but missed her last seven. She was 4-of-11 from the field and finished with 11 points. NaLyssa Smith contributed with an efficient 7-for-12 from the field and ended the game with 17 points. Aliyah Boston and Kristy Wallace each had 10 points.

The Sky hung around late and came within one point of the Fever’s lead with 6.6 seconds left, but Chicago failed to foul Indiana on the inbound pass and Indiana hung on.

The game got chippy late as Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese were both in entanglements with Clark. Cooler heads prevailed, and the Fever got the last laugh.

Carter, who played 30 minutes off the bench, led the team with 18 points. Reese had eight points and remained an offensive rebounding machine, grabbing eight boards. She had 13 total rebounds.

Indiana’s win marked its first in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Each team in the in-season tournament will play five games against their conference rivals. The team from each conference with the top record will compete in the final with $500,000 in prize money on the line.

All games are played during a two-week period from June 1 to June 13.

