Caitlin Clark gives surprising answer when asked about ‘signature moment’ from rookie season

Caitlin Clark had an incredible rookie season with the Indiana Fever.

She broke single-season rookie records in several categories, she made playoff history against the Connecticut Sun and set a single-game record for most assists in the middle of the year. She earned an All-Star selection and helped get the Fever back to the postseason. Not to mention, millions of fans tuned in to watch her games on television or at the arena.

When asked on “60 Minutes” what she thought her “signature moment” of the season was, she gave a surprising answer.

“I remember we were in New York and Jonquel Jones set a good screen on me and I actually popped my eardrum,” Clark recalled. “I ruptured my eardrum just on a screen, It was a really good screen by J.J. She’s a tremendous player, but I think that just kind of speaks to the physicality of the league. She kind of just got me in the right spot.

“I think it’s something I’ll always remember coming into the league. … That’s probably more memorable honestly.”

It was one of the first games of the season for Clark, and the hard screen was touted as her “Welcome to the WNBA” moment.

The moment occurred on June 2 against the Liberty. Clark had one of her worst games of the season as she was 1-for-10 from the field and scored only three points. Indiana lost by 36. She would only score fewer than 10 points two more times during the season.

Clark and the Fever really turned it on after the Olympic break was over. The Fever won nine of their final 14 games and were the sixth seed in the playoffs.

However, the Fever was swept by the Sun last week.

