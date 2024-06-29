Caitlin Clark hits another WNBA milestone, but Fever coach is looking for more: ‘She’s got to get shots’

Caitlin Clark has hit another major mark in women’s basketball, but apparently, Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides is looking for more from the young rookie.

The former Iowa star has now become the fastest player in the WNBA to reach 300 points, 100 assists and 100 rebounds, which she achieved in her first 19 games, according to Across the Timeline.

Clark surpassed three-time WNBA All-Star Andrea Stinson and five-time All-Star Shannon Johnson, who both reached that mark in 22 games.

Clark reached the milestone with her performance in the Fever’s 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night. In front of yet another sold-out crowd, Clark finished the game with 15 points and seven assists.

Clark’s 15 points led the Fever. Despite the impressive stat, head coach Christie Sides wants to see more of what made Clark the most prolific shooter in college basketball history.

“Caitlin Clark needs to shoot a minimum of 15 shots a game for us,” Sides said, via ESPN. “She’s got to get shots, and we’ve got to do a better job of setting her up, setting some really good screens for her to get her open.”

Clark shot 4-of-9 from the field and was 3-of-7 from 3-point range as she continues to adjust her game to the pace of the WNBA.

“When you’re playing off a ball screen a lot and you get blitzed, you’re just going to have to give the ball up. That’s just kind of how it rolls,” Clark said Thursday.

According to ESPN, Clark currently leads all rookies in scoring and assists.

“We’re competitors. We want to win. It didn’t ever really feel great out there tonight, even when we cut it to nine. It just didn’t feel like it was flowing too well,” Clark said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

