Caitlin Clark is the ‘most popular athlete in America,’ WNBA commissioner declares

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s popularity ahead of the 2025 WNBA season is unquestioned, and the league’s commissioner put any debate to rest Thursday.

Clark and the Fever will play in 41 nationally televised games this season, more than the defending champion New York Liberty.

The Fever also announced a direct-to-consumer service in partnership with Endeavor Streaming after Clark’s memorable rookie season and unprecedented viewership of WNBA games in 2024.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clark may be just one player in a league of terrific basketball players, but the numbers don’t lie.

“It is a balance, but she’s a generational talent,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “No league is ever about one player, but in this case, Caitlin brought tens of millions of new viewers into the W.

“And there’s no denying that impact. Not just in the WNBA, but the world of sports. (NBA Commissioner) Adam (Silver) and I talk all the time about this. She’s the most popular athlete in America.”

Engelbert stressed the balance there has to be because of a potential risk of injury, pointing to JuJu Watkins’ knee injury in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

WINGS’ PAIGE BUECKERS REACTS TO MAVERICKS LANDING TOP PICK IN NBA DRAFT: ‘GOD MAKES NO MISTAKES’

She highlighted other stars in the legue, including Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

The Fever’s first game of the season is expected to draw huge ratings when Indiana opens the season against the Chicago Sky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Angel Reese is another budding young star who finished behind Clark in the Rookie of the Year voting.