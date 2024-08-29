Caitlin Clark knocks down WNBA record, puts together historic stat line in Fever’s win

Caitlin Clark knocked down her first 3-pointer of the Indiana Fever’s 84-80 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday in the first quarter, and with that took down another record.

Clark set the record for most made 3-pointers by a WNBA record, surpassing the mark initially set by the Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard. She was 3-of-12 from downtown and finished with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists as Indiana picked up win no. 15.

She is the first WNBA player to have at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in six consecutive WNBA games, according to ESPN. It was her 10th straight game with at least 15 points and five rebounds, which puts her in the elite club with Diana Taurasi as the players who have hit the mark.

“I just think it speaks to the way we play offense,” Clark said. “Just fast, up-tempo. I feel like I’m definitely capable of shooting it a little bit better.”

Clark’s teammate Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. It was her fifth straight game with 20 or more points.

“I think the best part about it is that our chemistry continues to get better,” Mitchell told NBA TV after the game. “I value what Caitlin brings to the table because not only does she have the pace and the space, but she can shoot the lights out and you just got to be ready when your number’s called with a person like that.”

The Sun, who are one of the best teams in the WNBA, dropped to 22-8 on the season.

DiJonai Carrington led the team with 19 points. Alyssa Thomas added 17 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

