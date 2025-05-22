Caitlin Clark makes bold statement after Pacers’ incredible comeback win over Knicks

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark was among those who tuned in to watch Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton absolutely crush the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Haliburton’s long jumper sent the game into overtime, and Indiana fended off New York in overtime to win the game 138-135. Clark made one big declaration following the Pacers’ victory.

“PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN,” she wrote on X.

The Indiana Fever star has been a huge supporter of the Pacers and Haliburton and vice versa. Haliburton was at the Fever’s first game of the season against the Chicago Sky over the weekend. Clark has routinely been spotted at Pacers games supporting the big guard.

The Knicks led by 14 points with under three minutes to play in regulation. However, Aaron Nesmith got Indiana jump-started with some 3-pointers. It was Haliburton’s jumper that silenced the crowd.

Haliburton dribbled the ball up the floor and into the paint. He nearly lost control of it before he stepped back and shot the ball. The ball bounced off the back of the rim and went in. He thought he had won the game with a 3-pointer and was mobbed by his teammates. He threw up his hands around his neck, like Reggie Miller, to signal that the Knicks had choked the game away.

It was later ruled a long 2-pointer, but Indiana sealed the win in overtime.

“It’s always special. It’s always fun,” Nesmith said. “This is what we live for.”

Haliburton had 31 points and 11 assists. Nesmith had 30 points.

Game 2 is set for Friday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.