Caitlin Clark offers play-by-play commentary while watching Phillies game amid MLB team’s playoff push

Caitlin Clark has put her basketball talents on full display throughout her first season in the WNBA.

After becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, Clark was the first player off the board at the WNBA Draft in April. She broke several league records during her rookie campaign with the Indiana Fever.

While the Iowa native’s basketball talent is undisputed, she might have another sports passion and talent that was relatively unknown until a video recently surfaced on social media.

Clark was taking in a Philadelphia Phillies game as the Major League Baseball regular season entered its final stretch. But instead of just casually watching the action, she provided play-by-play commentary.

Clark’s Fever teammate, Lexi Hull, shared the lighthearted TikTok video of Clark in action as the Phillies took on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Some observers then floated the idea that Clark could have a future in a broadcasting booth.

After Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Mets, Philadelphia holds a six-game lead over New York in the National League East. If the Phillies clinch the NL East, it would mark the first time since 2011 the team has won the division.

Clark finished the regular season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. She set the league’s single-season record for most overall assists with 321. Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas previously held the record with 316.

After the Fever finished the 2023 season with 13 wins and failed to qualify for the postseason, Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and 2023 top draft pick Aliyah Boston helped boost Indiana to 20 wins. The productive season ended the Fever’s seven-season playoff drought.

Game 1 of Indiana’s first-round series against the Sun will be played Sunday.

