Caitlin Clark posts historic stat line in Fever’s loss to Mystics

Caitlin Clark recorded a stat line on Wednesday afternoon against the Washington Mystics that no professional basketball player has ever completed in the NBA or the WNBA.

Clark finished with 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five made 3-pointers, five blocks and three steals. The WNBA said she was the first player in either league to hit those marks.

The Indiana Fever said she was also the first WNBA player to “have 25+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 5+ steals, and 5+ three-pointers in a game.”

The Fever fell behind early though and needed a heroic effort to get back to within single digits to catch the Mystics. Indiana outscored Washington, 29-13, in the fourth quarter but ended the game with a loss, 89-84.

“I wasn’t going to give up,” she said, via the team’s website. “… It’s still really hard to win. You need everything to fall in your favor to really be able to complete the comeback… I wasn’t going to give up.”

Clark had five of the team’s 23 turnovers but made clear it’s really hard to win basketball games when they’re turning the ball over that much.

With the loss, the Fever sit in eighth place in the WNBA standings. If the season ended on Wednesday, the team would be the last one into the playoffs. They have two more losses than the Chicago Sky, which sit at 9-12 on the year. The Phoenix Mercury have three more wins than both the Sky and the Fever and are sixth in the standings.

Clark is now averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game this season and is among the favorites to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year.

