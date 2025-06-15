Caitlin Clark puts up Reggie Miller-like shooting display in return from injury; scores 9 points in 38 seconds

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark shook off the rust rather quickly.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is playing in her first game in three weeks after suffering a quad injury against the reigning champion New York Liberty last month – the same team her Indiana Fever are playing on Saturday.

Clark exploded for 14 points in the first quarter, with nine of them coming in a 38-second span.

Clark began her fellow Indiana star Reggie Miller impression by hitting a three-pointer with 1:26 left in the first quarter.

New York’s Marine Johnson responded with a three of her own, but Clark answered right back with another triple 21 seconds after her first one.

Natasha Cloud of the Liberty could not find her three-pointer to fall, and with the hot hand, Clark hoisted up another one that found the bottom of the net with 43.1 seconds left in the first.

The hot streak only lasted so long, as she missed another three about 14 seconds later, but the shooting spree brought the Fever back to within two points against the best team in the WNBA.

Clark got right back into the swing of things, though, hitting each of her next three three-pointers. She had 25 points at halftime.

Indiana went 2-3 in Clark’s absence, beating both the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky.

Clark was averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists and six rebounds in four games this season entering Saturday, but that first number is already going up.

At half, the Fever led the 9-0 Liberty, 53-50.

