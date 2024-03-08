Caitlin Clark ‘ready’ for WNBA chapter after historic college career: ‘This is what I dreamed of’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Caitlin Clark’s collegiate career isn’t over just yet, but the Iowa Hawkeyes star has her sights on the future.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Clark spoke about her decision to declare for the WNBA Draft next month – a decision that followed her becoming the all-time leading women’s scorer and, eventually, the NCAA Division I overall career scoring leader.

“I think there’s pros and cons to both sides, and that’s what made the decision so difficult. It was almost a win-win, but at the same time, a lose-lose because I was giving up something,” Clark said in the interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. But I think the reason I decided to announce it when I did was just to have that closure, especially going into Senior Night.”

Closure came at the perfect time for Clark, who scored 35 points during the March 3 game against Ohio State and passed Pete Maravich as the all-time scoring leader. The game itself broke records, attracting more than 4 million television viewers at its peak and becoming the most-watched women’s regular-season basketball game since 1999.

CAITLIN CLARK TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON WNBA’S EXPOSURE, MEDIA RIGHTS EXPERT SAYS

“This is what I dreamed of,” Clark continued Thursday. “I dreamed of playing in front of these types of crowds in these types of environments. During every national anthem or every pregame, I just try and take a deep breath and look around and soak in the environment because it seriously never gets old.”

Clark will still have a chance for more glory as the Hawkeyes look to redeem themselves in the NCAA tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Putting that aside, Clark said she’s ready for a new chapter – one that will likely begin with her being selected No. 1 overall.

“I think it’s something I’m ready for, and that’s why I decided to make this move. But also, this is the place … I’ve known all my life, and that was the main reason of coming to the University of Iowa. I wanted to play for my home state. I wanted to do something that really had never been done before.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.