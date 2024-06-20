Caitlin Clark receives advice from World Series champ amid rising fame, jealously toward her

Caitlin Clark’s rise to stardom in the WNBA had the entire sports world talking through the first month of the season, and it seems that not everyone in the league has embraced the rookie.

The Indiana Fever guard has been met with chatter about the catalyst for her popularity coupled with hard and flagrant fouls on the basketball court. Clark has stayed away from the fodder for the most part, even as she was baited to get into the “culture wars” ahead of her game last week against the Atlanta Dream.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and World Series champion David Wells has been among those who have tuned into Clark’s game to see the phenomenon. He likened her popularity to that of Michael Jordan when he started to take over the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

Wells, who is gearing up to play in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament next month, told Fox News Digital that Clark is going to meet her share of jealous colleagues and will need to have a “thick skin.”

“That’s my advice to Caitlin: get thick skin and push back,” the former MLB star said. “Nobody wants to be pushed around, but they’re flagrant, you can’t really do anything about it. That’s the discrepancy of the referee to do that. But it looks bad on the other person. She’s always taking the high road, which is tip your cap.

“She’s taking the high road, killing them with kindness. And that to me, you see when people do that, it really p—es the other person off because they want a reaction out of them. It’s going to happen eventually; someone’s going to cheap-shot her, and she’s going to turn around and deck them.”

Wells said the rivalry some of the rookies and veterans will have with Clark will ultimately have a positive effect on the WNBA in terms of revenue and merchandise sales.

Wells is set to play in the celebrity golf tournament next season along with more than 80 other competitors.

