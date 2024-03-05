Caitlin Clark receives bizarre congratulations from Antonio Brown after achieving scoring mark

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Caitlin Clark passed Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division 1 college basketball’s all-time scoring leader with a 35-point performance in No. 6 Iowa’s 93-83 victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

Clark received a ton of praise on social media for setting the mark and doing so in her final regular-season home game. She needed 18 points to pass Maravich and hit the mark in the first half. She hit two free throws after a technical foul was called on Ohio State toward the end of the second quarter.

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown was among those to send their congratulations to the Hawkeyes sharpshooter, but it came in a strange way.

“Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer,” he wrote in a message on X accompanied by a GIF of actor Mel Gibson with long, flowing hair.

Clark’s fans were unhappy with the post, with some calling it “embarrassing” and others saying the Super Bowl champion wide receiver was never going to get into the Hall of Fame at that rate.

Brown was not the only one to send congratulations to Clark. She received a ton of praise from figures in and outside of basketball and from all generations – each writing on X.

LeBron James wrote, “CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!!”

President Biden posted, “Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on making history as the NCAA all-time leading scorer. With 3,685 points and counting, you’ve made your school proud.”

Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “Congratulations to Caitlin Clark for becoming the all time leading scorer in all of college basketball – for men and women. Breaking records is quite a way to kick off the celebration of Women’s History Month!”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., wrote, “Her record, talent, and dedication has inspired young girls all across America – and thanks to Title IX, they’ll have the chance to follow in her footsteps and make sports history too. Go Caitlin!”

Billie Jean King posted, “She’s done it! Congratulations to the indomitable @CaitlinClark22 who has smashed a 54-year-old record and has become the NCAA All-Time Leading Scorer!”

Clark tried to put into words her emotions after achieving the milestone.

“I’m so focused on helping this team win and be so great, it’s hard to wrap my head around everything going on,” she said. “I’m trying to soak in the moment.”

Clark has 3,685 points with presumably at least two games remaining in her career before she turns pro.

The Big Ten Tournament begins later this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

