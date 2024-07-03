Caitlin Clark receives most votes for WNBA All-Star Game, will be teammates with Angel Reese

The fever (no pun intended) is still running sky-high for Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA rookie phenom was not only named an All-Star, but she received the most votes among all players.

Clark was the only player to crack 700,000 votes (by 735), while her Indiana Fever teammate Aaliyah Boston ranked second with 618,680.

Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson, who had received the most votes in the first round, was third with 607,300.

Entering Tuesday, Clark was averaging 16.2 points and 6.9 assists per game, both of which rank tops among rookies. Among all players, she ranks third in assists per game and 16th in points per contest.

Clark will be teamed up with her longtime rival in Angel Reese, who recently set the league’s all-time record for most consecutive games with a double-double (10). Reese leads the WNBA with 11.8 rebounds per game, and is one of just four players averaging a double-double this season.

Although Clark recently poured cold water on any “rivalry” discussion between the two, their matchups are must-watch. It all started with the 2023 national championship, when Reese, then of LSU, hit Clark, an Iowa Hawkeye at the time, with a “you can’t see me” taunt and pointed at her ring finger.

Clark and Iowa got revenge in this past March Madness tournament, and Clark is also 2-1 against Reese in their WNBA careers. Now, the two will share a locker room, a bench, and, quite possibly, the floor. Their last two matchups are the two-most watched WNBA games in over 20 years.

Clark and Reese were the only two rookies to get tabbed as All-Stars – they will face the United States Olympic team, which Clark was left off of in what remains a highly-debated decision.

The Fever got off to a slow start, losing 10 of their first 13 games, but rattled off four straight wins before losing two of their next three. As of Tuesday, they were 8-12 on the season.

Since scoring just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting back on June 13, Clark has found a groove, scoring double-digits in a season-high six straight games. She also has three double-doubles in that span, and has been awfully close to a triple-double in a couple of those instances. She has dropped 30 points twice this season, and has scored 20-plus in seven contests.

Of course, the conversation surrounding Clark has expanded well beyond what she does on the floor – her insane popularity has brought in historic ratings and attendance, which has led to speculation that her WNBA peers are jealous of her.

Wilson even claimed that Clark being White played a factor into her popularity, and there have been other slights towards her, both directly and discreetly.

Last week, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert shut down the notion that she was targeted, saying that it seems that way due to her spotlight, and her treatment on the floor is similar to everyone else.

Clark and Wilson are facing off Tuesday night in Las Vegas, and the All-Star Game will be in Phoenix on July 20.

