Caitlin Clark receives ‘pretty sick’ custom diamond-studded chain from teammate Erica Wheeler’s jeweler

WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark recently received a one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry.

The Indiana Fever guard got a special gift from teammate Erica Wheeler, who tapped her jeweler, Christian Johnston’s GLD Shop, for the 22-inch necklace for Clark.

GLD Shop has collaborated with other star athletes in the past, including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant, according to its website.

The iced-out piece of jewelry features Clark’s jersey number. The pendant of Wheeler’s necklace from the Miami-based jeweler displays her No. 17.

Wheeler previously shared a video of her and Clark walking side by side in their Fever jerseys. Wheeler, who was wearing her No. 17 necklace at the time, asked, “GLD, GLD, what ya’ll gonna do?”

“There’s only one thing to do. Give me the chain,” Clark said with a smile.

Clark’s eye-catching 12-karat necklace includes 1,000 hand-set diamonds.

In a video posted to GLD Shop’s social media platform, Clark said the chain is “pretty sick.”

“Shoutout GLD, got me this custom piece. Pretty sick.”

The Fever won their two games after the league-wide break for the Summer Olympics. Clark seems to have benefited from the rest and has gotten off to a strong start since play resumed earlier this month. She finished the Fever’s 98-89 victory over the Phoenix Mercury Aug. 16 with 29 points.

Clark followed up that performance with 23 points against the Storm Sunday. She also recently set the rookie record for most assists in a season.

Clark is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 assists through 28 games this season.

