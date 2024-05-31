Caitlin Clark receives technical foul after getting in face of opponent

Caitlin Clark does not back down from anybody.

The first pick of last month’s WNBA Draft received a technical foul on Thursday after getting in the face of her opponents.

Clark has been known to talk some trash confidently, and that may or may not have been the case after the Indiana Fever star drilled a deep three in the second quarter against the Seattle Storm.

After hitting the shot, Clark turned around and appeared to inadvertently bump into Victoria Vivians, but the two continued to jaw at one another.

They exchanged words and then again went chest-to-chest. Clark had to be held back by teammate Aaliyah Boston, and both received technicals.

Clark may have solely been trying to give her team some fire, but it did not work, as the Fever lost, 103-88, falling to 1-8.

She dropped 20 points and handed out nine assists in playing all 40 minutes of the contest, but it was not enough.

Jewell Loyd had 22 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 18 points and nine assists as the Storm scored a season-high in points to improve to 5-3.

Seattle led 47-41 at halftime before opening the third quarter on a 12-2 run. The Storm made 12 of 17 shots in the quarter to outscore the Fever 34-18.

As the deficit widened, Fever coach Christie Sides was hit with a technical foul for protesting a non-call on a Clark drive to the basket.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

