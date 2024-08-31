Caitlin Clark records career-high in points, as red-hot Fever blowout Sky for third consecutive win

WNBA rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese faced off for the fourth time this season on Friday.

The Fever’s 100-81 victory over the Chicago Sky secured Indiana’s third victory in the four-game series between the two teams during the regular season.

The Fever have now won their last three games, while the Sky have dropped five consecutive contests. The first matchups were decided by a total of 10 points with a pair of one-point wins for each team, while this one became a blowout.

Reese had 10 points and 11 rebounds, breaking a tie with Tina Charles for rookie double-doubles with 23 and passing Sylvia Fowles for the Chicago season record. She also has a rookie record 399 rebounds.

The game drew a sellout crowd of 9,445 to Wintrust Arena on Barbie Night, which was a nod to Reese’s college nickname at LSU — the Bayou Barbie. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who has seemed to take on a mentorship role as it relates to Reese, also sat courtside on Friday night.

The four-time NBA champion is the president of basketball operations at Reebok and played a key role in Reese signing a name, image, and likeness (NIL) with the footwear company last October.

Before the game, Clark showed off some new Nike Kobe 6 sneakers. She then went on to deliver another strong performance. She finished the night with her 11th double-double of the year by recording 31 points and 12 assists. The point total marks a WNBA career-high for the star rookie.

Clark is the only player to ever have three games of at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in a season. She also remains on pace to break the overall assists record for a single season. Clark entered Friday’s game averaging 18 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds.

The Fever are 5-1 since the Olympic break.

“I think we just understand each other a lot better,” Clark said of the current stretch. “Having the chemistry and having the time to play with one another you just build confidence. I think you’re seeing that. … I’m proud of this group. We’re been sharing the ball, we’re taking good shots and that’s helping our transition game and it helps us on defense, too.”

Michaela Onyenwere scored 20 points to lead Chicago, which is 1-5 since the Olympic break. Lindsay Allen had 19 and Rachel Banham 14. The Sky were without Chennedy Carter, who missed her second-straight game because of health and safety protocols.

On Wednesday, the Fever snapped an 11-game skid in their series of matchups with the Connecticut Sun. The 84-80 win on Aug. 28 marked Indiana’s first victory against Connecticut since July 2021.

After the game, Clark and the rest of the Fever team had a chance to meet Biles and Olympic gold medalist track star Gabby Thomas. Biles and Thomas smiled, hugged and posed for photos with the basketball pros.

“The squad was ecstatic to meet Simone Biles and Gabby Thomas after our win at @GainbridgeFH . the reactions,” the Fever wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Biles later took to social media and expressed her excitement about the growth of women’s sports.

“EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS so happy to be able to go support! My first of many WNBA games,” she wrote on X.

The Fever return to action on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Wings. The Sky also play on Sept. 1 in Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

