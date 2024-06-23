Caitlin Clark reveals she suffered ruptured eardrum on hard screen vs Liberty earlier this month

Caitlin Clark has received some hard screens on the defensive end during her rookie season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, and she revealed Saturday it did more than just shake her up.

Clark told reporters Saturday that she suffered a ruptured eardrum on a screen while playing the New York Liberty earlier in the season.

“I actually ruptured my eardrum when we were in New York on a tough screen,” she said while talking about her “welcome to the WNBA moment,” via USA Today. “So, if I had to pick one right now, it would probably be that.

“But, great screens. I just didn’t hear them. So, it’s kind of my own fault.”

The Indy Star reported the screen in question came in a June 2 game against the Liberty.

WNBA fans pointed to Jonquel Jones’ screen as the likely culprit. Clark was guarding Courtney Vandersloot as the Liberty guard dribbled the ball up the floor. Jones set the screen and Clark ran right into the 6-foot-6 one-time WNBA MVP.

Clark was also on the receiving end of a hard screen in May when the two teams played against each other. That time, it was Breanna Stewart who set the pick. Clark hit the deck on that one.

Clark and the Fever are back in action on Sunday against the Chicago Sky. The Fever have not lost to the Sky yet this season.

The sharpshooter is averaging 16.2 points per game this season and is second in All-Star votes so far.

