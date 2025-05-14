Caitlin Clark reveals what she and Taylor Swift discussed at Chiefs playoff game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift made national headlines as they took in a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium this past NFL season.

WNBA phenom Clark, a huge fan of Swift’s musical talents prior to meeting her, pulled back the curtain recently on what the two discussed. And while they are mega-stars in each of their own professions, just like any other fan in the stands, they were having “normal conversations.”

“I think what people don’t always realize about people with a certain spotlight, whether it’s her, whether it’s me, whether it’s another professional athlete or a pop star, we’re real people,” Clark told ESPN in a feature.

Clark, who grew up a Chiefs fan, learned all about Swift’s love for the team and the game.

“She loves the Chiefs just as much as I do,” she revealed. “I’m talking football with her. She loved it, and just like her passion, and honestly, probably one of the sweetest people I’ve ever been around. And everybody says that when you meet her, but it’s really true. She just treats everybody with the same amount of kindness, and her family was great.”

Clark and Swift watched as the Chiefs took down the Houston Texans in the divisional round to move on in the playoffs. Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ star tight end and Swift’s boyfriend, scored a touchdown in the 23-14 victory over the Texans.

The Chiefs ultimately reached the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, but, unfortunately for them, NFL history was unable to be made as the Philadelphia Eagles prevailed in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, 40-22, denying Kansas City the chance to become the first team ever to win three Lombardi Trophies in a row.

Swift was also at that game in Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9.

While Swift and Kelce are enjoying some time together in the NFL offseason, Clark is preparing for her second WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, which is set to kick off on Saturday.

Clark, who broke WNBA records on her way to being named the Rookie of the Year, and her squad will face off against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark and Reese made waves in their rookie seasons, extending their rivalry from college while battling for a national title with Iowa and LSU, respectively.

Perhaps a Fever game will be in the cards for Swift and Kelce, as the WNBA season gets underway before Kelce must attend the start of the Chiefs’ training camp.

