Caitlin Clark rewrites record books again, but Brittney Griner’s Dream hold off Fever’s late comeback

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark became the co-owner of yet another WNBA record, but her performance came in a losing effort.

The Atlanta Dream took down Clark’s Indiana Fever, 91-90, in a thriller in Indianapolis Tuesday night, all while Clark rewrote the history books again.

Indiana trailed, 44-42, at the half, while Clark was on pace for a second triple-double in as many games this season. However, the Dream went on an 11-0 run, and it looked like all was over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trailing by 11 to start the fourth, Clark hit two deep 3-pointers and handed out a nifty behind-the-back assist to cut the deficit to four.

Indiana could not inch closer for several minutes but finally tied the game with just over a minute left. Aliyah Boston then went to the line with 21.7 seconds left and gave the Fever their first lead since they scored the first basket of the game. The foul against Boston was committed by Brittney Griner, who fouled out on the play.

Rhyne Howard of Atlanta, though, hit two free throws with 9.7 seconds left to take a one-point lead. Clark inbounded the ball but never touched it again. The Fever missed two shots to take the lead, and the Dream took home a thrilling victory.

Clark finished with 27 points and 11 assists. It’s the 10th 20-point, 10-assist game for Clark in her young career, tying Courtney Vandersloot’s WNBA record. Vandersloot has played in 430 games. Clark has played in just 42.

ANGEL REESE DISCUSSES WNBA’S INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED ‘HATEFUL COMMENTS’ DURING GAME VS. CAITLIN CLARK

Clark also notched her 350th career assist Tuesday in her 42nd career game. It’s the fastest a WNBA player has gotten to 350 assists. She also now has over 800 points, becoming the fourth fastest in the league to reach that milestone.

Griner finished the game with 21 points and eight rebounds.

It was the Fever’s first game since the WNBA announced it was investigating reports of “hateful comments” directed toward Angel Reese Saturday during a game against Indiana. Clark’s Fever defeated Reese’s Sky, 93-58, and Clark was called for a flagrant foul against Reese, which resulted in Reese being held back from Clark.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In two games, Clark is averaging 23.5 points and 10.5 assists.