Caitlin Clark ribs Fever teammates ahead of first preseason game of 2025 season

Caitlin Clark returned for her sophomore WNBA season with some jokes for her Indiana Fever teammates.

Sophie Cunningham posted a photo with her new Fever teammate Lexie Hull on Instagram on Friday ahead of their first preseason game against the Washington Mystics. The Fever acquired Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury in the offseason.

Ever the gamer, Clark had a message for the two women.

“Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies,” Clark commented. The remark received more than 10,000 likes.

Cunningham had jokes of her own.

“The tan will come… everything else is perf,” Cunningham wrote on Clark’s photo.

Cunningham spoke highly of Clark as she joined the Fever.

“We’ve talked quite a bit in the past couple of months since I’ve gotten traded, and she’s just a good human,” Cunningham told Fox News Digital of Clark back in April. “I think she has humor to her, she has wit to her. Everyone that I’ve talked to said that she’s a great teammate. She just wants to win, right?”

She said that she believes Indiana’s “style of play” is something she thrives in and that if the chemistry on the court is there, this team stands a good chance at winning a championship.

“I’m just excited for [Clark’s] competitiveness. I’m excited for everything she brings to the table. But again, I’m excited for everyone, right? You have Kelsey Mitchell, who’s been a vet, too, who has been there for years, who is a heck of a player as well. And so for me, just to kind of be a part of something for the first time – a new team for the first time in six years – I just think it’s a fresh wind. It’s what I needed. It’s re-motivated, it’s refocused my energy. And again, like at the end of the day, I just want to win. I want championships, and I think this is the right team for it.”

Cunningham, 28, was selected by Phoenix in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft and has become one of the league’s most popular players. She’s appeared in 182 games, averaging 7.7 points per game, 2.7 total rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.