Caitlin Clark seen carrying a baby at Indiana Fever game amid injury absence

Caitlin Clark may be offering her babysitting services while unable to provide her basketball ones.

Clark was seen carrying a toddler around CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Wednesday night. Clark was not active for the Indiana Fever’s game against the Washington Mystics, as she sat out with a quad injury.

Footage of Clark carrying the child was posted to social media by Yahoo Sports.

Sports Illustrated reported that the child is the son of Indiana assistant coaches Karima Christmas-Kelly and Austin Kelly.

Clark’s Fever went on to lose to the Mystics in her absence.

The team announced on Monday that Clark will miss at least two weeks with the quad issue. However, Fever head coach Stephanie White said there is a silver lining to Clark not being able to play.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Caitlin to watch the game from the sideline, to grow in a coaching kind of mindset and see some different things that we might be talking about on film, addressing in practice, to see it develop in live action,” White said, via CBS Sports .

“As players you see [the game] in a micro viewpoint, and when you’re on the sideline, and you’re watching it as a whole, you get to see it a different way from a macro viewpoint. I think it’s gonna give her a unique perspective, and she’s gonna come back better, and it’s gonna help us be better.

“It is great to grow when you’re on the floor, but you also see the game at different levels when you’re not on the floor,” White added. “You see it at one level or two levels when you’re on the floor, and you often [equate] it to being in a coach’s mindset, being in a coach’s viewpoint. Listening to us and our conversations, whether it’s in practice or on the sidelines, talking about what our emphasis is, what we’re looking for, and you see it from a different perspective.”

Clark will be out for the team’s upcoming games against the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky. The earliest Clark would return is June 10 on the road against the Atlanta Dream.