Caitlin Clark sets WNBA record with 19 assists in final game before extended All-Star, Olympic break

The hype was always real for Caitlin Clark, and Wednesday is the biggest proof of why that is.

Clark made a name for herself in college by scoring – she became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this year.

Sure, she can get buckets at the pro level, but her history-making is coming in the assist department.

Clark set the WNBA record for the most assists in a single game, recording 19 on Wednesday night against the Dallas Wings.

The record previously was held by Courtney Vandersloot, who had 18 on Aug. 31, 2020.

Clark had a chance to pull off the unthinkable by getting 20 assists (she also had 24 points), but her pass in the paint in the closing seconds was picked off thanks to stout defense by Dallas.

Clark had 13 assists through three quarters, tying her previous career-high that she already had four times this season (all since June 23). Thenm she ripped off six more in the fourth, giving her 11 in the second half alone.

Unfortunately, her efforts were for naught, as the Fever were upset by the Wings, who entered the contest at 5-19.

The game was tied at 93 with 2:20 left (after Clark’s 19th assist), but the Wings went on an 8-0 run to end the game and hold Clark from becoming the inventor of the 20-point, 20-assist club.

After failing to record double-digit assists in each of her first 17 games, she’s now done so in seven of her last nine. It’s also the fourth time in five games she’s had at least 13 assists (she had 13 in three consecutive contests).

Although the Fever lost, it’s quite a high note for Clark to leave off on a personal note.

Clark will play in the All-Star Game this weekend, alongside fellow rookie record-holder Angel Reese, but since she was left off the Olympic roster in what remains a highly-debated topic, that will be her last bit of action until mid-August.

