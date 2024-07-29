Caitlin Clark sign catches attention of US women’s basketball stars before Japan beatdown

A Japanese women’s basketball fan brought a Caitlin Clark sign to take a shot at the American team ahead of their Paris Olympics matchup on Monday.

NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Kerith Burke caught Team USA stars A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and others pointing at the sign. The Americans were looking to extend their massive international winning streak and take down Japan in a rematch of the 2020 Olympics’ gold medal game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“You need Caitlin Clark to beat us,” the sign read.

Team USA didn’t appear to need Caitlin Clark or anyone else to get past Japan. The Americans won the game, 102-76.

Wilson, of the Las Vegas Aces, scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four blocked shots. Breanna Stewart, of the New York Liberty, had 22 points and eight rebounds. Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, Stewart’s teammate Sabrina Ionescu and Wilson’s teammate Kelsey Plum each had 11 points.

Clark was left off of the Olympic roster when it was selected back in June. She only had a few WNBA games under her belt at the time.

PARIS OLYMPICS SWIMMERS NOTICING POOL IS ‘SLOW’ AS GOLD-MEDAL TIMES DON’T COME NEAR WORLD RECORDS

But as the season churned on, Clark recorded a triple-double and set the single-game record for assists with 19 in separate outings.

Clark’s performance appeared to change Dawn Staley’s thoughts about the rookie.

“As a committee member, you’re charged with putting together the best team of players, the best talent,” Staley said on NBC. “Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA, wasn’t playing bad, but wasn’t playing like she’s playing now. If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Shooting the ball extremely well, I mean she is an elite passer, she’s just got a great basketball IQ, and she’s a little more seasoned in the pro game in a couple of months than she was two months ago.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.