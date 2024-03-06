Caitlin Clark still has major goals ahead after historic regular season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Now that Caitlin Clark’s regular season is over, the fun part of the season is about to begin.

After last year’s disappointing loss in the national championship to LSU, Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes have had their eyes on the postseason all year long.

But Clark made the most of the regular season.

Throughout the regular season, Clark rewrote the record books. She first became women’s college basketball’s all-time leading scorer, and earlier this week, she surpassed “Pistol” Pete Maravich for the most points scored in NCAA history among both men and women.

Clark averaged 32.3 points per game in the regular season and was named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year.

Clark’s No. 2-seeded Hawkeyes will play in their first Big Ten tournament game Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals. Ohio State, which Iowa defeated Sunday, holds the top seed.

The Hawkeyes will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 7 Penn State or No. 10 Wisconsin.

Clark and Iowa will have to win three games in as many days to be crowned champions heading into the women’s March Madness tournament.

Their seed in the tournament will likely be based on their success in the conference tournament. A tournament win would likely give them a top seed.

This will be the Hawkeyes’ sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Last year, they reached their second Final Four, fifth Elite Eight and first national championship.

Clark will graduate to the WNBA in just a few months, and no matter what she does in the NCAA tournament, she’ll likely be the top pick in the WNBA Draft.

