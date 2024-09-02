Caitlin Clark topples Fever franchise record, Indiana crosses .500 mark with win

Caitlin Clark toppled an Indiana Fever franchise record as she helped the team to its 17th win of the season against the Dallas Wings, 100-93.

Clark had 28 points, 12 assists and four rebounds. She was 10 of 19 from the field with five 3-pointers and had clutch back-to-back long-range shots to help the Fever maintain a two-point lead.

She scored the 595th point of her career, surpassing WNBA legend Tamika Catchings for the most in a single season by a rookie in Fever history. She finished with 617 points as Sunday’s game ended.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 36 points on 12 of 22 from the floor. It was the first 30-point game for Mitchell this season and the first since Sept. 3, 2023, when she had 30 points against the Wings in a win on the road. NaLyssa Smith added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Clark, Mitchell and Smith were the only Fever players in double figures.

Wings sharpshooter Arike Ogunbowale lit the net on fire in the loss. She scored 34 points and made nine 3-pointers. She added eight rebounds and three assists in the defeat.

Satou Sabally had 25 points and Natasha Howard 18 points for the Wings.

The win for the Fever puts the team over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Indiana hasn’t had a winning season since going 20-14 in 2015. This year’s team has seven games left to solidify a winning record and a playoff spot.

